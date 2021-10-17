Vikings get TD pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn to rock Panthers in OT

The Minnesota Vikings blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. However, they got it together in overtime and got a Kirk Cousins pass to K.J. Osborn for a 27-yard touchdown that gave the Vikings a 34-28 victory.

The Vikings appeared to have the game won, up 28-17 but allowed a field goal, touchdown — on a 96-yard drive — and 2-point conversion to force the 10-minute extra period.

Minnesota won the coin toss and Cousins led a 9-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in the pass from Cousins to Osborn.

Both teams are 3-3, though the Vikings have won two straight and Carolina has lost three in a row.