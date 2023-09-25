Should the Vikings tank? Purple Daily on Draft

An 0-3 start for the Minnesota Vikings is arguably the worst-case scenario. They haven’t started 0-3 since the 2020 season and only 2.4% of teams have made the playoffs. Is it time for the Vikings to tank?

Tanking is both a simple and complicated question to answer. While losing games helps you get a higher draft pick, it’s not something that this management and ownership group is going to do willingly. What would it take for the Vikings to punt on the season?

If the Vikings do decide to become sellers, host Tyler Forness wrote about who they might reasonably trade before the trading deadline. What could that look like and how much could the Vikings get back in compensation?

To finish up the show, the guys discuss who performed well in a tremendous week four of college football and what you should look at in a running back coming out of the draft.

All of that and more on Purple Daily on Draft. Join us every Monday afternoon on the Purple Daily YouTube channel.

