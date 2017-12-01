Vikings tackle Mike Remmers out, Eric Kendricks to play

The Vikings are on a bit of a roll lately, and they’ve done it without starting right tackle Mike Remmers for the last month.

They will continue to do so.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Remmers will miss his fourth straight game Sunday against the Falcons.

He missed three with a concussion, and then suffered a back injury in practice Wednesday and has been out the rest of the week. He’ll be replaced in the lineup by Rashod Hill.

The Vikings will have linebacker Eric Kendricks back, as coach Mike Zimmer said he expects Kendricks to play through the hip injury which kept him out of practice earlier this week.