Vikings take tackle Christian Darrisaw at No. 23

The Vikings ended up getting one of the players they were targeting at No. 23, despite trading down from No. 14.

Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw joins Minnesota’s offensive line as a first-round pick.

The Vikings needed infrastructure on the offensive line, especially after cutting Riley Reiff. Whether it’s making it easier for running back Dalvin Cook or buying time for quarterback Kirk Cousins, it was important for Minnesota to get some help at the tackle position.

And they have. In later rounds, they’ll need to target pass rushers. That’s where the two third-round picks they acquired by trading down could come in handy.

The selection of Darrisaw gives Virginia Tech consecutive first-round selections, with cornerback Caleb Farley going to the Titans at No. 22.

