Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill finally takes reps in team drills

The plan for the Vikings has always been to bring right tackle Brian O’Neill along slowly. He’s working his way back from a partially torn Achilles tendon, and while O’Neill probably would have gone 100 mph as soon as he was allowed, head coach Kevin O’Connell noted at the start of training camp that the team would be cautious.

So, it’s been a gradual ramp up for O’Neill, who started by working off to the side by himself, then progressed into individual drills on a limited basis.

The biggest step in the recovery process so far came on Sunday afternoon as O’Neill participated in team drills for the first time.

“I’m feeling really good,” he said. “I was really excited. Just trying to follow the plan that they’ve got for me. I’m starting to shake some rust off.”

Though it’s still unclear whether O’Neill will participate in joint practices against the Tennessee Titans this week, it appears he’s getting close to being able to practice without limitations.

“We’re right on schedule,” O’Neill said. “They’ve done a great job. We’re not there yet. We will be.”

Hunter getting acclimated

After missing the early portion of training camp, veteran pass rusher Danielle Hunter continues to work his way into the mix. He’s been rotating in and out with fellow pass rushers such as Marcus Davenport, D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones.

It will be interested to see how much Hunter participates in joint practices this week. He could benefit from some live reps against an opposing team as he familiarizes himself with new defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his complex scheme.

“He’s coming along,” Flores said. “Every day he’s done a little bit more. I think he’s doing a lot of good things while still absorbing all the information and getting used to the terminology. He’s done a very good job and I’m very happy to see him out there with the group.”

Day 14 observations

—According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are signing veteran linebacker Tanner Vallejo, who has a reputation as a special teams ace.

—A common theme throughout training camp has been Flores and the defense making it hard on head coach Kevin O’Connell and the offense. That was the case again on Sunday afternoon as the defense looked rather stout against the offense. Arguably the best play of the day came when cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. intercepted backup quarterback Nick Mullens.

—It will be a walkthrough practice on Monday, a scheduled day off on Tuesday, then the Vikings will welcome the Titans into town on Wednesday for the start of joint practices.

