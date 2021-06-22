Vikings tabbed as having a top-10 offseason

After a disappointing 2020, the Vikings made sure to revamp their defense through free agency and add enticing offensive line prospects through the NFL draft.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, that puts Minnesota squarely in the conversation for one of the best offseasons in the NFL. Benjamin wrote:

“We’re not going to argue if you put a cap on their ceiling so long as Kirk Cousins is under center, but it’s hard to find much wrong with what Minnesota did in prep for a potential make-or-break year at QB. Mond may not challenge until 2022, but his presence should at least motivate Cousins. Better yet, the defense feels like a safe bet to return to form. Tomlinson and Richardson instantly improve the D-line alongside a healthier Danielle Hunter, and both Peterson and Breeland bring stability to a young secondary. Do we smell an NFC sleeper?”

As of now, the NFC North looks up in the air. Assuming Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay, the Packers should be the favorites. But don’t count on Rodgers to stay and don’t count out the Bears with Justin Fields. It’s a good thing the Vikings added a lot of help to the defense. They probably need it.