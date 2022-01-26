Vikings T Brian O’Neill named to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read
In this article:
Brian O’Neill is Las Vegas-bound.

The Minnesota Vikings right tackle has reportedly received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 6, a week before Super Bowl LVI.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs was expected to fill the position, but he’s unable to go after suffering torn ligaments in his ankle. That left the door open for a deserving O’Neill to earn his first official Pro Bowl invite.

He now joins Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Harrison Smith as the Vikings players expected to participate this year.

The Vikings had some issues along the offensive front this season, and the unit was ranked 23rd overall by Pro Football Focus. However, O’Neill landed the highest grade on the team (73.7) from the website opposite of rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

There’s clearly work to be done up front for the Vikings, but O’Neill has proven himself to be one of the key players that should factor into those future plans.

List

Fans react to Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

