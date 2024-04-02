Vikings suspend Wes Phillips without pay

The Minnesota Vikings have suspended offensive coordinator Wes Phillips following his arrest in 2023.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported the suspension on Tuesday. The suspension is for three weeks effective immediately which will have him eligible to return on April 22. Phillips will not be paid during the suspension as well.

Phillips was pulled over in 2023 and was charged with DWI initially. He agreed to a plea deal which dropped the charge down to careless driving. According to Hennepin County court documents, Phillips admitted to the following offense: “I drove a vehicle in a careless manner when I was driving over the posted speed limit after consuming alcohol. My actions endangered myself and others on the roadway.”

Phillips did not miss anytime with the Vikings following the arrest as they allowed the legal process to play out. Now that a plea has been agreed to the team decided to carry out its punishment. It goes without saying, at this point Phillips is expected to be apart of the teams future going forward.

