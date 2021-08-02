Vikings submit bid to host combine as soon as 2023

The Cowboys want to host the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Vikings now publicly have expressed interest in the same.

Lester Bagley, the Vikings’ executive vice president of public affairs, said Monday the team has sent an expression of interest to the NFL to have the combine at U.S. Bank Stadium as soon as 2023.

The NFL began accepting bids for the 2023 combine in June. The deadline to express interest in the event was July 23, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Indianapolis has hosted the combine since 1987 and will again in 2022, perhaps for the final time as its contract expires after that.

“They’re not certain they’re rotating it yet, so I think they’re surveying to see the interest level,” Bagley said, via Tomasson. “We have great hospitality, great facilities. We think we could get our fan base to come. A great event.”

The Vikings also are seeking to host the draft. They sought to host the draft in 2024, 2025 or 2026, and now also have interest in holding it in 2027 since 2024 is out.

Green Bay, Detroit and Washington are finalists for the 2024 draft. The 2022 draft will be in Las Vegas and the 2023 event in Kansas City.

“We threw our hat in the ring [for another year] at the back end,” Bagley said of the draft.

