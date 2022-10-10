Vikings’ Studs & Duds from Week 5 vs Bears

The Minnesota Vikings 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears elicited a number of great performances from the victors.

The Vikings were the heavy favorites but the way this game played out was inherently surprising, especially considering the Vikings held an 18-point lead in the first half.

The game itself displayed a lot more positive performances than negative ones. Let’s take a look at the studs and duds from week five.

Stud: Kirk Cousins

Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings’ signal caller was in his bag on Sunday afternoon. Not only did he set the team record for most consecutive completions in totality and to start a game, but Cousins was also in command at the line of scrimmage. He was making checks and setting protections with ease and making good reads down the field.

Stud: Justin Jefferson

The star receiver was incredible on Sunday. He set numerous team records on Sunday, including the most catches in a single half (10) and the most catches in the first three seasons of a career (236). He was getting separation with ease and a lot of that came with easy releases against a weak cornerback room. That won’t happen every week, but he also doesn’t need a clean and easy release to get wide open.

Stud: Dalvin Cook

Cook appears to not be quite as dynamic as in years past, but he still has the vision and quickness to be an impactful runner. That was on full display this Sunday when the offensive line was opening up holes with ease. Cook was identifying them and gaining a consistent 5-10 yards to help move the chains.

Dud: Greg Joseph

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a 46-yard field goal out of the hold of Ryan Wright (14) as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) attempt to block it in the fourth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings thought they had their long-term starter at kicker but maybe it was a tad too soon for that. This is the second game this season where Joseph has missed both of his field goal attempts. While both of them were from 50+, Joseph has also missed his last four attempts of 50+ yards which isn’t great for the Vikings kicker.

Stud: Christian Darrisaw and Ezra Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) in action in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

The left side of the Vikings’ offensive line has been excellent this season. Cleveland and Darrisaw did a fantastic job protecting Cousins’ blindside on Sunday posting PFF pass-blocking grades of 90.2 (Darrisaw) and 84.5 (Cleveland) while allowing zero pressures on the day. These two are playing on another level right now.

Stud: D.J. Wonnum

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with teammate linebacker D.J. Wonnum during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Vikings’ pass rush is incredibly important to the success of the defense. With both Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith being focal points, Wonnum has stepped up in a big way. Against the Bears, Wonnum made the most of his opportunity. Over his 15 snaps, Wonnum pressured quarterback Justin Fields on five occasions. That kind of efficiency is impressive and while unsustainable, he does have 12 pressures in 96 pass rush reps, giving him a pressure every eight pass rush reps.

