Vikings struggle on defense, fall 24-16 to Titans

The Minnesota Vikings had an up-and-down performance, but fell short to the Tennessee Titans 24-16 on Saturday night.

The Vikings took a 9-7 lead into the half before the Titans scored 17 consecutive points to hold them off at the end.

The Vikings got the ball to start the game as they did last week against the Seahawks and Nick Mullens had success in the first half. He completed 13-of-23 passes for 151 yards and a single rush for nine yards. He looked more comfortable under center and was making throws on the run.

Malik Willis played the entire game for the Titans and looked much improved from his rookie season. What was really impressive was the composure Willis had in the pocket. He was poised and making sound decisions throughout. He did throw one interception to Troy Dye among his 17 attempts, where he completed 10 of them for 84 yards and a touchdown to pair with 91 yards on 11 rushes.

The biggest part of the game was the lack of run defense for the Vikings. Both the second and third-team defenders struggled mightily in defending the run. They allowed 7.0 yards per carry and 281 yards rushing, including runs for 55 yards and 33 yards with the latter going for a touchdown.

Jaren Hall looked more comfortable on Saturday night. He made crisp decisions and was let down by his receivers dropping well-thrown balls. Hall finished 4-7 passing for 49 yards, but did lead his first touchdown drive in his NFL career with a one-yard touchdown run by DeWayne McBride.

The Vikings will finish their preseason next week with joint practices against the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday and Thursday with the final preseason game on Saturday afternoon at noon.

