Vikings strike first on Justin Jefferson’s 14-yard touchdown catch

Justin Jefferson nearly had a spectacular, 38-yard touchdown catch on the Vikings’ first drive. The well-thrown ball just slipped through his fingers.

Jefferson had an easier catch that resulted in a touchdown on the Vikings’ second possession. He got open on a deep cross, catching a 14-yard touchdown.

Greg Joseph missed the extra point wide right, his fourth missed PAT of the year.

Joseph missed a 53-yard field goal wide left on the Vikings’ first drive after Mike Zimmer decided not to go for it on fourth-and-three at the Pittsburgh 35.

The Steelers drove 26 yards in 11 plays after that. Chase Claypool set them back with a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness on Bashaud Breeland when the two players got into it on back-to-back plays. Ben Roethlisberger a fourth down on a 5-yard scramble.

The Steelers went backward again, though, on a Michael Pierce sack of Roethlisberger. It appeared Roethlisberger’s hand was coming forward, and the Steelers challenged officials’ ruling of a fumble, hoping to save the 7 yards they lost on the sack. But replay allowed the on-field call to stand.

Chris Boswell missed a 49-yard field goal wide left.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who is wearing a harness on his injured left shoulder, had five carries for 73 yards in the first quarter.

