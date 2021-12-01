Vikings’ stock report from the loss to the 49ers

The Vikings notched their record to 5-6 after a tough loss to the 49ers. Minnesota’s offense fizzled out, and the Vikings defense could not overcome their injuries.

Here is the Vikings’ stock report from the game:

Stock up: QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins had 238 passing yards to go with two touchdown passes and one pick. The Vikings need Cousins to carry them to wins, especially with a depleted defense. Cousins is held to a high standard because of his contract. He has exceeded those standards for much of the year. Week 12 was not one of those times.

Stock up: RB Kene Nwangwu

Nwangwu returned his second kickoff of the year for a touchdown against the 49ers. Nwangwu could be looking at more reps at running back, too, after Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury.

Stock down: The Mike Zimmer era

Zimmer’s team is now 5-6. In a year where it desperately needed to contend, the Vikings are struggling to put away games. Granted, the 49ers have won three consecutive games. But Minnesota needs more things to go its way.

Stock up: DE D.J. Wonnum

At least Wonnum played well in relief of Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter. The Vikings edge rusher had a sack and three pressures.

