Vikings still have questions at cornerback

Last year, the Vikings had an excuse for poor cornerback play. They foolishly decided to rely on too many rookies.

This year, they’ll need a new excuse if the cornerback play doesn’t hold up.

Veterans Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland won the starting jobs this year. And it wasn’t a good start, at least not for Breeland.

Late in the first half with the score tied at seven, Bengals rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase blew past Breeland for a 50-yard touchdown. After the game, quarterback Joe Burrow explained how they went about setting Breeland up for the bomb.

“We had hit him with some short throws.” Burrow said. “It was a two-minute drive. So they played soft the first couple plays and we hit them with some short throws and got to inside the 50. I kind of knew that they were going . . . try to keep us out of field goal range before the half. I knew Breeland was a more aggressive corner than Peterson and that’s why I took that matchup.”

It worked. Chase left Breeland in the dust. Just like Tyreek Hill did in the preseason finale, running right past Breeland.

And while Peterson didn’t experience a similar outcome with Chase, the video made the rounds this week of Chase twisting Peterson in knots on a play that didn’t end with the ball going to Chase.

It bears watching both corners today. Peterson will be facing his old team, and his old team has a great group of wideouts, from DeAndre Hopkins to A.J. Green to Christian Kirk and more. Peterson’s experience and knowledge may not matter, especially with Kyler Murray extending plenty of plays with his running skills.

