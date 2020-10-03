Vikings still have no positive COVID-19 tests

The NFL had its first COVID-19 outbreak this week when the Tennessee Titans were hit hard by the virus, but the league appears to have dodged a bullet with no in-game transmissions.

The Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, have still had zero positive COVID-19 tests, according to multiple reports.

Because they’ve managed to stay healthy, the Vikings are traveling to Houston today and will play the Texans tomorrow.

Whether the NFL can play an entire season without any team-to-team transmission of the virus remains to be seen, but the indications right now are a relief to the league. With multiple players who played against the Vikings testing positive, it’s reassuring that no Vikings have tested positive.

