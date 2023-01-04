The Vikings still have a chance at a playoff bye week

The traumatic events of Monday night have brought a lot of things into perspective. Thankfully, we keep getting news of either the good variety or keeping the status quo when it comes to Damar Hamlin.

What the postponement of Monday’s game brought us is a conundrum in terms of scheduling. Do they try to play the game at some point in the future? Well, they don’t have a lot of time to make it happen. The one week that they have is the week of the Pro Bowl right before the Super Bowl, so they have a little bit of flexibility.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there is a proposal out there that could potentially give the Minnesota Vikings a bye week after the wild card round.

.@ProFootballTalk says on @937theFan he got wind from high level NFL people that the following NFL schedule could happen: Week 19

Bengals/Bills

NFC wild card playoffs

AFC playoff bye week Week 20

AFC wild card playoffs

NFC playoff bye week — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 4, 2023

This proposal that Florio said was mentioned by high-level NFL people would not be perfect by any means, but it would try to level the playing field somewhat so that both teams entering the Super Bowl would have the same amount of downtime. Nothing is set in stone, but the possibility is plausible.

With the Vikings having injuries, they could use the extra time to get their team as healthy as possible.

