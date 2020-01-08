Vikings' Stefon Diggs misses second straight practice before 49ers game

The 49ers know in order to keep the Minnesota Vikings out of the end zone on Saturday, they first must slow down running back Dalvin Cook. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is no slouch, but the Vikes' passing game comes off their rushing attack.

Cook is one of the best backs in the NFL, and proved so by scoring two touchdowns in Minnesota's upset win over the New Orleans Saints last week. While Cousins has a star to hand the ball, he also has one to throw it to in Stefon Diggs.

But will Minnesota be without one of its top pass catchers in the NFC Divisional-Round Game? Diggs missed his second straight practice on Wednesday with an illness. He was out Tuesday as well.

However, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer believes Diggs should be ready for Saturday.

Zimmer on concern over Stefon Diggs missing two days of practice this week. He was listed on the injury report Tuesday with an "illness."



"No, he's sick. He'll be fine."



— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 8, 2020

Diggs was held to only two receptions for 19 yards against the Saints. He also ran the ball twice, gaining just eight yards. That isn't his usual production to say the least.

The 26-year-old Diggs racked up a career-high 1,130 receiving yards in 15 regular-season games. He also scored six touchdowns and averaged an absurd 17.9 yards per reception.

[RELATED: Kwon cleared by 49ers' medical staff before Vikings clash]

While the 49ers have a shutdown cornerback in veteran Richard Sherman, coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh have a decision to make opposite of Sherm. The coaching staff opted to replace Ahkello Witherspoon -- who was being picked on by QB Russell Wilson -- and insert Emmanuel Moseley late in the 49ers' Week 17 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Whoever lines up against Diggs, if the receiver plays, will have his hands full. There's no doubt the 49ers are monitoring the health of the dangerous receiver.

