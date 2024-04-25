Will Vikings stay put at No. 11 — and not take a quarterback?

The Vikings have never drafted a quarterback higher than No. 11 in the draft. Tonight, could they not draft a quarterback at all?

Yes, we've all assumed for weeks that the Vikings will take a quarterback high, following the defection of Kirk Cousins. But it's not all that crazy to think the Vikings won't trade up for a quarterback, given the extent to which the teams holding the higher picks are putting a thumb or two on the scale. Even if there's a guy whom coach Kevin O'Connell regards as "the guy," the front office might not be willing to pay "the price" to get him.

Then, if the Vikings don't move up and remain where they are at No. 11, O'Connell might not regard any of the available options at that point as "the guy." So if G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wants one of the remaining quarterbacks there, O'Connell might say, "I think we're better off with Sam Darnold this year."

Let's not forget that they have Darnold. He failed with the Jets (who hasn't?), and Carolina was dysfunctional. The 49ers loved him, and plenty of folks who know how to coach quarterbacks have faith in him.

For the Vikings, the best option could be to ride with who they have and use the 11th and 23rd overall picks on players at other options. If it happens, it would be a surprise. But it wouldn't be a sign of insanity.