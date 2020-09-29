Vikings stay at 20th in NFL.com power rankings

The Vikings lost a heartbreaker in Week 3 at home, falling to the Titans 31-30.

The loss drops the Vikings to 0-3. The loss, however, didn’t drop the Vikings in NFL.com’s Week 4 power rankings. The Vikings remained at 20th.

Here’s a bit of what Dan Hanzus wrote about the Vikings:

A crushing loss for the Vikings, who wasted a double-digit second-half lead at home to fall to 0-3. You can hang this latest setback on the defense, which allowed 444 yards, including 119 yards rushing to Derrick Henry and multiple deep-strike completions by Ryan Tannehill. Consider what the Vikings wasted: Dalvin Cook set a career high with 181 rushing yards and a score, while rookie first-round pick Justin Jefferson broke out with a monster 7/175/1 performance. To get those games and still find yourself winless entering Week 4 … that’s a tough pill to swallow. The loss sets up a “Loser Goes Home” match against the 0-3 Texans on Sunday in Houston.

To round out the NFC North, the Packers rank second, the Bears rank 16th and the Lions rank 22nd.

The Vikings will face off against the Texans, another 0-3 team, in Week 4 in Houston. The Texans are 21st in the rankings.

You can check out the full rankings here.