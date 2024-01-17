Vikings’ statistical leaders following 2023 season

After a 7-10 season, the Minnesota Vikings are dealing with their third season in the last four where they missed the playoffs. All hope is not lost for the purple and gold as injuries were the defining factor this season.

The Vikings had four quarterbacks start games for them in 2023 and none of them ended up over 0.500 as a starter. They also had mixed results in terms of success in running the offense.

The defense was similar to the offense in that they saw different levels of success but were more consistent than the offense. They finished 13th in scoring defense and were the catalyst behind multiple Vikings wins.

On an individual level, there were multiple good performances and they are highlighted by the stad leaders in many categories.

Passing yards

QB Kirk Cousins-2,331 yards

Passing touchdowns

QB Kirk Cousins-18 touchdowns

Rushing yards

RB Alexander Matison-700 yards

Rushing touchdowns

QB Josh Dobbs and RB Ty Chandler-3 touchdowns

Receptions

TE T.J. Hockeoson-95 receptions

Receiving yards

WR Justin Jefferson-1,074 yards

Receiving touchdowns

WR Jordan Addison-10 touchdowns

Tackles

S Camryn Bynum-137 tackles

Sacks

OLB Danielle Hunter-16.5 sacks

Tackles for loss

OLB Danielle Hunter-23.0 tackles for loss

Passes defended

CB Byron Murphy Jr.-13 passes defended

Interceptions

CB Byron Murphy Jr.-3 interceptions

Forced fumbles

S Josh Metellus and OLB Danielle Hunter-4 forced fumbles

