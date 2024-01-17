Vikings’ statistical leaders following 2023 season
After a 7-10 season, the Minnesota Vikings are dealing with their third season in the last four where they missed the playoffs. All hope is not lost for the purple and gold as injuries were the defining factor this season.
The Vikings had four quarterbacks start games for them in 2023 and none of them ended up over 0.500 as a starter. They also had mixed results in terms of success in running the offense.
The defense was similar to the offense in that they saw different levels of success but were more consistent than the offense. They finished 13th in scoring defense and were the catalyst behind multiple Vikings wins.
On an individual level, there were multiple good performances and they are highlighted by the stad leaders in many categories.
Passing yards
QB Kirk Cousins-2,331 yards
Passing touchdowns
QB Kirk Cousins-18 touchdowns
Rushing yards
RB Alexander Matison-700 yards
Rushing touchdowns
QB Josh Dobbs and RB Ty Chandler-3 touchdowns
Receptions
TE T.J. Hockeoson-95 receptions
Receiving yards
WR Justin Jefferson-1,074 yards
Receiving touchdowns
WR Jordan Addison-10 touchdowns
Tackles
S Camryn Bynum-137 tackles
Sacks
OLB Danielle Hunter-16.5 sacks
Tackles for loss
OLB Danielle Hunter-23.0 tackles for loss
Passes defended
CB Byron Murphy Jr.-13 passes defended
Interceptions
CB Byron Murphy Jr.-3 interceptions
Forced fumbles
S Josh Metellus and OLB Danielle Hunter-4 forced fumbles
The Real Forno Show
[lawrence-related id=89448,89446,89135,89382,89443,89439,89412,89402,89409,89407]