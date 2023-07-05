Vikings state of the roster: Tight end

The 2023 season is inching closer and closer by the day and we here at Vikings Wire are previewing the season from every angle.

We are currently writing player profiles on each Minnesota Viking on the roster with projections for what their 2023 season could look like. How things look projecting forward is where the real intrigue lies.

Leading up to training camp, we will be looking at each position from a more in-depth perspective. Today, we will be looking at the tight end position.

The room

Performance in 2022

The Vikings passing game was struggling prior to trading for Hockenson. Adam Thielen was on the downward trend and Irv Smith Jr. didn’t pan out like they had hoped he would. Once Hockenson arrived, Kirk Cousins developed an immediate chemistry with him, connecting for 60 receptions, 519 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games. He was able to jump in and succeed immediately.

Going into his fifth season, Oliver was selected as a pass-catching tight end out of San Jose State. After struggling with the Jaguars over his first two seasons, Oliver was traded to the Baltimore Ravens where he was turned into a great blocking tight end. In 2022, Oliver only caught 26 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Mundt got a lot of run early on in the 2022 season but struggled. He saw his snap share shrink significantly with the acquisition of Hockenson. For a player who was always a second or third tight end, he was fine, but there wasn’t a lot of upside. He finished the season with 29 receptions for 233 yards and a touchdown.

Muse was the Vikings’ seventh-round pick last year and failed to make the roster out of training camp. He was signed to the practice squad and played in three games in 2022. He didn’t play a single offensive snap, but was viewed as an athletic project with his versatile skillset.

Expectations in 2023

Expectations with this group are high. Hockenson played great considering a midseason trade, but an entire offseason to continue developing a chemistry with Kirk Cousins and learning the system more in-depth will make a big difference.

Oliver’s addition signals a major shift to 12 personnel. The idea behind that is to attack base defenses to create mismatches. Oliver has the skills to attack up the seams and take advantage of matchups against linebackers. Expect a lot of that, especially off of play-action.

Mundt is going to be the team’s third tight end if he makes the team. His skill set is fine, but it’s not anything higher than a TE2. Having him in the fold with Oliver and Hockenson is a nice thing to have.

Muse is an interesting player. The potential is still there, but he has a long way to go. Tight end is a difficult position to develop in the NFL due to having to be an offensive tackle and a wide receiver. The expectation for 2023 is that Muse makes the team, but he is still a year or two away from being a major contributor.

What does the future of the room look like?

The belief is that the Vikings are set at the tight end position for the next few years. To really feel comfortable there, they need to extend Hockenson. He is in the final year of his contract worth $9.32 million and the Vikings have every intention of giving him an extension.

Oliver is also here for the long term with a three-year, $21 million deal. He is a nice complement to Hockenson and could realistically be a TE1 by the end of his contract.

Mundt and Muse are the intriguing ones. They could both be off the team next year but could return as well. Mundt will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and Muse will be an exclusive rights free agent.

