Vikings state of the roster: Inside linebacker

The 2023 season is inching closer and closer by the day and we here at Vikings Wire are previewing the season from every angle. Today, we continue profiling the Minnesota Vikings roster on the defensive side of the football.

We are currently writing player profiles on each Viking on the roster with projections for what their 2023 season could look like. How things look projecting forward is where the real intrigue lies.

Leading up to training camp, we will be looking at each position from a more in-depth perspective. Today, we will be looking at the edge rushers.

The room

Performance in 2022

This room has only three returning players and one of those is Dye who really only played on special teams.

Hicks started to show his age last season and struggled mightily in coverage. What he still can do is attack in the running game and blitz. Under Ed Donatell, he couldn’t use Hicks properly and that reared it’s ugly head in pass coverage. Brian Flores will get him in the right looks to succeed.

Asamoah is an interesting player. He plays a little bit out of control at times and can struggle with pass coverage. What he does do well is explode to the ball and make explosive plays like he did against the New York Giants in week 16. Some refinement in Flores’ aggressive scheme could allow Asamoah to be truly unlocked.

Expectations in 2023

To put it simply, this group needs to play adequately under Flores. Unlike with Ed Donatell running the defense, they will be put into positions to succeed and maximize their roles on defense.

Asamoah needs to figure out how to play more within himself and be good in coverage. Luckily, Flores should be able to do just that.

The real intrigue lies after Asamoah and Hicks. Is Pace going to be a guy that will play in a situational role as a blitzer? Will Dye make the team? After Asamoah and Hicks, it’s a grab bag.

What does the future of the room look like?

This is a major unknown. Asamoah is going into his second year, but Hicks, Reeder and Dye are all entering the final year of their contracts. The rest of the linebacker room is undrafted free agents. They could carry over the entire room or replace all of them. Their performance in 2023 will be critical in determining what the future of the room looks like.

The likely scenario is Asamoah returns next year with a decent chance that Pace does as well.

