Vikings state of the roster: Edge rusher

The 2023 season is inching closer and closer by the day and we here at Vikings Wire are previewing the season from every angle. Today, we continue profiling the Minnesota Vikings roster on the defensive side of the football.

We are currently writing player profiles on each Viking on the roster with projections for what their 2023 season could look like. How things look projecting forward is where the real intrigue lies.

Leading up to training camp, we will be looking at each position from a more in-depth perspective. Today, we will be looking at the edge rushers.

The room

Performance in 2022

The two starters had excellent production in 2023. Smith and Hunter had 10.0 and 10.5 sacks respectively. They were also both top-15 in pressures and disrupted the quarterback consistently. Some didn’t think they were good enough during the season, but the scheme made the entire roster to look bad.

Wonnum and Jones were solid contributors as the third and fourth pass rusher of the group. They each had four sacks this past season and played well when called upon. At this point, they are replacement-level players, which is fine when you have really talented guys in front of them.

Vilain wasn’t asked to play often for the 2022 Vikings, with the team essentially using it as a redshirt year. He played in three games and looks to be in a similar position in 2023.

Expectations in 2023

What does the future of the room look like?

This is murky at best. Hunter, Davenport and Wonnum all have their contracts expiring after the season. Both Hunter and Davenport have dead money hit the books next year and are prime extension candidates. Jones will be on the last year of his contract next season with potentially Carter and Vilain as the only other options. This room could stay in tact next year or be completely revamped. It’s going to be fascinating to see how Kwesi Adofo-Mensah handles things.

