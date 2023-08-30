Vikings start finalizing practice squad following cutdown day

Less than 24 hours after finalizing their initial 53-man roster, the Vikings started to fill out their practice squad on Wednesday.

The following players have been announced as members of the practice squad: center Alan Ali, cornerback C.J. Coldon Jr., defensive tackle Sheldon Day, receiver Lucky Jackson, receiver Triston Jackson, running back DeWayne McBride, defensive tackle T.J. Smith, receiver Thayer Thomas, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, edge rusher Benton Whitley, cornerback Jaylin Williams and cornerback Joejuan Williams.

All of those players were in training camp for the Vikings.

The most interesting name on the practice squad is Joejuan Williams, who surprisingly was released on Tuesday despite rotating in with the starters throughout training camp. He signed with the Vikings this offseason after starting his career with the New England Patriots.

A couple of other names that stand out are McBride, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Vilain, a standout pass rusher throughout training camp.

There is still room for the Vikings to sign four more players to their practice squad.

Related Articles