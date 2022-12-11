Vikings to Start Brandel and Metellus over Darrisaw and Smith

The Minnesota Vikings sit at 10-2 and to ensure that they will be as healthy as possible for the stretch run, they are staying cautious.

According to The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, the Vikings will be cautious and both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith will not be starting on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Blake Brandel and Josh Metellus will be getting the starts in their places.

Darrisaw just cleared the concussion protocol this past Friday after suffering two concussions in eight days. They also just placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve after he suffered his third concussion of the season against the New York Jets last Sunday so this shouldn’t come as a surprise. The medical staff takes concussions seriously.

Smith has been dealing with a neck injury this week and they are also taking things slowly with him.

One thing that is intriguing is that Goessling didn’t report directly that either player was out for the game, meaning they could still suit up and get some playing time and just won’t get the start.

Having both Brandel and Metellus get the start doesn’t make it time to panic. Brandel has played well in his two starts this season and Metellus got the game-clinching interception in the first game against the Lions this season.

The Vikings kick off against the Lions on Sunday at noon.

The #Vikings are expected to be cautious at safety, as well, with Josh Metellus starting as Harrison Smith continues to work back from a lingering neck injury. Smith was listed as questionable for the game. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire