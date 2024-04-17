Vikings split with Wenatchee Valley

Apr. 16—MOSES LAKE — It took extra innings to determine the winner of Saturday's nightcap between Big Bend and Wenatchee Valley, with the Vikings earning a 3-2 win after a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning.

"We're starting to show signs of playing quality baseball," head coach Chase Tunstall said in a release. "We're still shooting ourselves in the foot far too often making games more difficult than they should be. Our defense has taken huge strides over the past week and our offense has put us in a spot to put up big numbers, but we have been one swing away more often than not. I tip my cap to our pitchers as they have been able to weather the storm throughout this season keeping us in basically every ball game. We have another huge series next versus Walla Walla where we need to take care of business."

The Vikings took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third after RBI by right fielder Ryley Doig and first baseman Ben Schnurman, with Wenatchee Valley answering with runs of their own in the top of the fourth and top of the eighth to tie the game at two. With Big Bend unable to add any additional runs in regulation, the game was sent to extra innings.

Wenatchee Valley got two runners on base in the top of the 11th, but Big Bend's defense held firm thanks to two strikeouts by pitcher James Macrae and a defensive play by Doig to throw out a Wenatchee Valley base runner at home. The Knights walked three Viking batters to open the bottom of the 11th; Doig and Schnurman were both hit by pitches, and catcher Blaine Macdonald was walked. With the bases loaded, center fielder Roman Basurto was walked to end the game in a 3-2 Viking win.

Designated hitter JT Penrod led the Vikings with two hits in the win, and Doig, Schnurman and Basurto all drove in runs. Pitcher Dylan Schaefer got his first collegiate start on the mound, striking out six and surrendering two hits and four walks. Macrae finished the game's final seven innings, surrendering eight hits and striking out seven batters.

Big Bend lost Saturday's opening game 3-2 after the Knights scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning. The Vikings held a 2-1 advantage after Basurto drove in a run in the bottom of the fourth and Schnurman scored off of an error in the bottom of the sixth.

Basurto led the Vikings with two hits and the team's lone RBI of the game.

Up next for the Vikings is a road doubleheader against Walla Walla on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1 p.m.