Vikings make a splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with CB Patrick Peterson

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Vikings are signing CB Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal. Peterson has played the entirety of his NFL career, which started in 2011, with the Cardinals so far. The 30-year old has made eight Pro Bowls and is a three-time first-team All-Pro. However, Peterson has been inconsistent. He had three interceptions, eight passes defended, but a PFF grade of 55.2 in 2020. Peterson had an 82.5 PFF grade in 2018 and is young enough to have a resurgent season or two remaining in his career. He has one year to prove his worth with Minnesota and land a big contract in the 2022 NFL offseason