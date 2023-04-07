Vikings snag edge defender in CBS Sports latest mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings signed edge rusher Marcus Davenport in free agency on the first day of free agency. However, that does not prevent them from drafting another edge rusher in April’s NFL draft.

On Thursday, Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports released his latest mock draft, in which he had the Vikings selecting Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith.

The Vikings get a classic 3-4 outside linebacker for Brian Flores’ defensive scheme. Upside galore with his explosiveness.

At the NFL Combine this year, Smith was one of the stars who wowed scouts with his blazing speed. He has a strong mentality and physicality that translates well into his play as a strong run defender. Although his pass-rushing moves could use some improvement at the next level, he has the potential to become a premier player with the right coaching.

Drafting Smith would be a move for the future for the Vikings, as Davenport and Danielle Hunter are in the final years of their deals and Za’Darius Smith isn’t likely to be back next season..

More Mock Drafts!

Vikings 2023 7-round mock draft: Matt Anderson's 10.0 Fox Sports sends the Vikings an edge rusher in latest mock draft Vikings add a linebacker in latest Sporting News mock draft Pete Prisco sends the Vikings Jordan Addison in latest mock draft Vikings select Hendon Hooker in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire