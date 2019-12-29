Vikings sitting both starting offensive tackles against Bears

Word this week was that the Vikings were going to rest their starters for Sunday’s game against the Bears and that word was on the mark.

Left tackle Riley Reiff and right tackle Brian O'Neill were among the seven players deactivated for Week 17. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was not on that list, but he isn’t expected to start and sitting both tackles is a strong hint that Sean Mannion will be running the offense on Sunday.

The Vikings also scratched linebacker Anthony Barr. Linebacker Eric Kendricks was ruled out on Friday due to a quadricep injury.

Running back Dalvin Cook was also ruled out. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury and Alexander Mattison (ankle) is also inactive after being listed as questionable, which leaves Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah as the team’s running backs.