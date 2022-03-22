Vikings signing two-time Pro Bowl OLB Za’Darius Smith

In a previous version of this post, Vikings Wire cited a now-deleted Twitter post on Za’Darius Smith’s signing. The article has been updated to reflect the difference.

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing in a formal rival to add even more firepower to a defensive unit that finished with the second-most sacks in 2021. Two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and former Green Bay Packer, Za’Darius Smith, is reportedly signing with the Vikings on a three-year deal and staying in the NFC North.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Tuesday.

While the pass-rushing numbers look good for the Vikings on paper, things clearly dipped in the latter half of the season as illness, injuries and attrition all became factors in the team’s rapid defensive decline.

The thought of Smith lining up opposite of two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter is every quarterback’s worst nightmare.

Smith only appeared in one game last season after being sidelined with a nagging back injury. However, the previous two seasons when he was healthy, he was a defensive game-wrecker for opposing offenses. He posted a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2019 and added another 12.5 sacks in 2020, along with two pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Vikings desperately needed another playmaker that could do more than just rush the passer. Smith has shown the ability to generate turnovers consistently in ways that tilt the game in his team’s favor.

Minnesota still has work to do on the defensive side of the ball, but the unit is significantly better with Smith on the field.