Vikings signing Tashawn Bower off Patriots’ practice squad

The Vikings are signing edge rusher Tashawn Bower off the Patriots’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

He adds depth to the team’s depleted defensive line.

Bower returns to the Vikings, where he spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons and part of 2019. Minnesota signed him as a rookie free agent in 2017 and cut him Oct. 15, 2019.

The Patriots signed him a month later.

He has played seven games with the Vikings and nine games with the Patriots. In his career, Bower has 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass defensed.

That includes three tackles and a sack in two games this season.

