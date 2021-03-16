Vikings are signing free agent DT Dalvin Tomlinson
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dalvin Tomlinson, who played for the Giants, is signing a two-year, $22 million contract with the Vikings, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Tomlinson gets $16 million of that fully guaranteed. Tomlinson is a nice pass-rushing complement to Michael Pierce on the defensive line. He had a 74.6 pass-rush grade in 2020, per PFF. His overall PFF grade was 75.1. Tomlinson had 3.5 sacks and 10 QB hits in 2020. He also had 15 pressures. That’s good news for a Minnesota defensive line that struggled to get pressure this past season