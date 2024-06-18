Vikings sign young defensive tackle Jalen Redmond
After breaking for the summer last week, the Vikings signed defensive tackle Jalen Redmond on Tuesday afternoon, adding more depth in the trenches with training camp on the horizon.
This could be a sneaky signing for the Vikings after Redmond turned some heads for the Arlington Renegades of the UFL in the spring. He recorded 18 tackles and showcased his skills as an interior pass rusher with 4 1/2 sacks. He played collegiately for Oklahoma from 2018-22, posting 71 tackles and 14 sacks across 36 games in his career.
Though things could change if he stands out on the field at TCO Performance Center, Redmond likely faces an uphill climb as he tries to carve out a niche with the Vikings in training camp. He will likely need to dominate next month if he wants to have any chance of making the team.
In a corresponding move, the Vikings waived receiver Devron Harper, who failed to make an impression while practicing with the team throughout the spring.
