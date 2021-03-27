The Vikings have added another veteran to the secondary.

Free agent safety Xavier Woods has signed a one-year deal in Minnesota, according to multiple reports.

Woods is the third free agent the Vikings have added to their secondary, following Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander.

A 2017 sixth-round pick of the Cowboys, Woods has played his entire four-year career in Dallas. He has started 15 games each of the last two years.

Vikings sign Xavier Woods originally appeared on Pro Football Talk