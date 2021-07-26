The Vikings have their entire draft class under contract after signing three picks on Monday.

Third-round picks Wyatt Davis, Chazz Surratt and Patrick Jones have all agreed to four-year deals with the team. Eight other picks previously signed with the team, including fellow third-round selection Kellen Mond.

Davis made his first starts at guard for Ohio State as a freshman in 2018 and remained in the lineup for his final two seasons with the Buckeyes. Surratt had 12.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss over his final two seasons as a North Carolina linebacker and Jones had 21.5 sacks over four seasons at Pitt.

Surratt and Jones will try to help the Vikings rebound on defense after a poor 2020 season. They won’t be aided by sixth-round pick Jaylen Twyman as he was waived on Monday with a non-football injury designation.

Vikings sign Wyatt Davis, Chazz Surratt and Patrick Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk