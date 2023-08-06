Vikings sign WR N’Keal Harry, place James Lynch on IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they officially placed defensive lineman James Lynch on injured reserve and signed wide receiver N’Keal Harry to fill his roster spot.

Lynch tore his ACL during Thursday’s practice and the move was expected. What wasn’t expected was the signing of both a wide receiver and it being Harry.

A first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019, Harry was picked before the likes of A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin. He struggled to create separation in space at Arizona State and that has translated to the NFL.

In his career, Harry has 64 receptions for 714 yards and five touchdowns. Harry last played with the Chicago Bears in 2022.

The move is likely just to add another body for camp, but Harry does add an element of size to a wide receiver room that relatively small across the board.

