Vikings sign WR N’Keal Harry to practice squad

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry is back with the Minnesota Vikings.

On Monday, the Vikings announced they signed the veteran wide receiver to the practice squad. In a subsequent move, the Vikings released undrafted rookie Alan Ali from their practice squad.

The #Vikings have signed WR N'Keal Harry (@NkealHarry15) to the practice squad and released C Alan Ali from the practice squad. https://t.co/qhRdHzRphQ pic.twitter.com/IIl7vzz5We — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 4, 2023

Harry, 25, spent training camp and the early parts of the preseason with the Vikings but was waived as the team cut down to 53 players. In the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Harry caught two passes for 24 yards. He did not register a catch in the team’s other two preseason games.

A former first-round selection by the New England Patriots, Harry has struggled to break through in the NFL, spending time with both the Patriots and Chicago Bears in four seasons.

Harry played in seven games for the Bears last season, tallying seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Over his career, he’s played in 40 games, totaling 714 yards and five touchdowns.

With the signing of Harry, the Vikings have four wide receivers on their practice squad. Trishton Jackson, Lucky Jackson, and Thayer Thomas were signed to the team’s first practice squad.

The decision to bring an additional receiver to the practice squad is a head-scratcher, but it may signal some concern regarding Jalen Nailor’s health for the season opener. NFL teams are allowed to elevate three practice squad players to their roster every week, so there’s a possibility that Harry is suited up for the Vikings season opener.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire