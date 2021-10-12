Vikings sign WR Dan Chisena

Minnesota waived Dan Chisena on Saturday, but the speedy wide receiver wasn’t gone for long.

JL Sports, Chisena’s representation, announced that the Vikings and the wideout have agreed to a two-year deal.

The Vikings have primarily used Chisena as a gunner in the NFL. Minnesota has made the interesting choice of signing him to the 53-man roster, so it clearly values that position more than a lot of other teams around the league.

Chisena had six tackles in 2020, but has none so far in 2021. It’s hard to make a huge impact when your reps are so limited, but maybe Chisena getting signed will lead to less yardage on punt returns in upcoming games.

Chisena originally signed with the Vikings in the offseason of 2020, doing so as an undrafted free agent. He not only played football for Penn State, but he was also a member of the Nittany Lions’ track and field team. Now, the Vikings will likely give him another shot at special teams reps at the NFL level.