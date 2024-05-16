Vikings sign veteran tight end Robert Tonyan

Even if things go according to plan over the next few months, star tight end T.J. Hockenson might not be ready to suit up for the Vikings in Week 1. He’s working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and has a long ways to go in the recovery process.

As insurance, the Vikings signed veteran Robert Tonyan on Thursday afternoon, giving themselves some added experience in the tight end group. Tonyan has played in 85 NFL games, recording 148 receptions for 1,549 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Maybe the most interesting thing about Tonyan is the fact that he has now spent time with every team in the NFC North. He signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, burst onto the scene with the Green Bay Packers, and played sparingly with the Chicago Bears last season.

Coincidentally, Tonyan and Hockenson are good friends from their shared time at Tight End University, a program hosted annually by San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle. Not long after the signing became official, Hockenson hopped on social media to hype up Tonyan.

To make room for Tonyan, the Vikings waived rookie linebacker Donovan Manuel.

In addition to Tonyan, the Vikings also recently signed tight end Sammis Reyes through the International Pathway Program, meaning he does not count against the roster limit. He participated in rookie minicamp last weekend on a professional tryout before being signed.

