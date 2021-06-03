Vikings sign Tye Smith

The Vikings announced an addition to their secondary on Thursday.

Cornerback Tye Smith has agreed to a contract with the team. No terms of the deal were announced.

Smith was a 2015 fifth-round pick of the Seahawks who played four games in Seattle as a rookie and got cut the next year. He spent some time with Washington before moving on to the Titans in 2017.

He played in 36 games for Tennessee over the last three seasons and recorded 61 tackles, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

Smith joins Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander, and Parry Nickerson as free agent signings at cornerback this offseason. Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand, and Jeff Gladney return from last season, although Gladney’s availability may be compromised by an assault charge from an April incident in Texas.

