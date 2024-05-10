Vikings sign three draft picks as rookie minicamp opens

The 2024 NFL draft was less than a month ago, but the work has just begun for the incoming class. The Minnesota Vikings kicked off their rookie minicamp and while the headlines are J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner taking the field for the first time, it’s not the only noteworthy thing to come out of the first day.

Today, the Vikings announced they have reached contract agreements with three more members of their rookie class: offensive lineman Michael Jurgens, kicker Will Reichard, and defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez.

The #Vikings have signed draft picks OL Michael Jurgens, K Will Reichard and DL Levi Drake Rodriguez. https://t.co/CPFM35kv1f pic.twitter.com/5nyVpfGngU — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 10, 2024

The Vikings took Jurgens and Rodriguez with their two picks in the seventh round, while they were able to get Reichard in the sixth. With the signings of those three, the Vikings are left with four members of the 2024 draft class unsigned: the aforementioned McCarthy and Turner, along with fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson and sixth-rounder Walter Rouse.

With the rookie wage scale, signing the draft class is largely a formality, and fans should expect all four remaining unsigned rookies to be under contract before too long. Certainly, before the pre-season starts in earnest this summer.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire