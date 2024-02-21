Vikings re-sign Theo Jackson

Safety Theo Jackson will be staying with the Vikings.

The team announced that they re-signed Jackson on Wednesday. Jackson was set for exclusive rights free agency, so the team only had to tender him a contract in order to ensure that he'd remain under team control.

Jackson was a 2022 sixth-round pick by the Titans and the Viking signed him off Tennessee's practice squad in October of his rookie season. He made 11 appearances as a rookie and saw most of his time on special teams, but moved up to 126 defensive snaps during the 2023 season.

Jackson has 30 tackles, an interception, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery in his 26 career games.