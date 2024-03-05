Vikings re-sign TE Nick Muse

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they have re-signed exclusive right free agent tight end Nick Muse.

A seventh-round pick of the Vikings in the 2022 NFL draft, Muse was one of the team’s final cuts after the preseason. He was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. That nullified the four-year rookie contract that he signed when he was drafted, giving him a one year deal when they brought him back to the main roster.

In 2023, Muse was on a one-year contract at the league minimum. He didn’t play much for the team but was on the roster for all 17 weeks.

Because he was an exclusive rights free agent, he will receive a contract worth $985,000, just like safety Theo Jackson got. That is a good deal for tight end depth with the uncertainty with T.J. Hockenson’s health.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire