Vikings sign TE/LS Colin Thompson

With two open roster spots, the Minnesota Vikings have filled one of them by signing tight end Colin Thompson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Thompson spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers where he played 26 total games across 2020 and 2021 while spending 2022 on the practice squad. He has one career catch for seven yards and a touchdown.

Thompson has also spent time with the Alliance of American Football League as well as the XFL, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

What is intriguing about Thompson is his long snapper ability. That gives the Vikings a backup long-snapper in case something were to happen to Andrew DePaola.

With the move, the Vikings have room on the roster for one more player due to Junior Aho being a part of the International Pathway Program.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire