Vikings re-sign T.Y. McGill

The Vikings announced they have re-signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

He spent the final 10 weeks of last season with the Vikings’ practice squad. The team activated him for the final two games of the regular season, and McGill saw action on 33 defensive snaps.

McGill has appeared in 46 career games with the bulk of his games played (25) coming with the Colts in 2015-16. With Indianapolis, McGill totaled five sacks, four tackles for loss and a safety.

After the Colts waived him, McGill spent time with the Browns (2017), Eagles (2018) and Chargers (2018-19) before returning to Philadelphia. He played seven games with the Eagles in 2020.

McGill went undrafted in 2015.

