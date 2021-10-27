Vikings sign T Timon Parris to the practice squad

The Vikings drafted Oli Udoh in 2019, and the Stony Brook product eventually turned into a starting-caliber player.

This week, Minnesota elected to add another former Stony Brook player: Timon Parris, a tackle the team signed to the practice squad.

Parris has played in four NFL total games, all of which came with Washington. He played one game in 2018 and three in 2019.

Since then, he has had stints with the Falcons, Browns, Dolphins and another stop with Washington. He last played for the Dolphins. Miami waived him before the 2021 season.

This move may suggest a lack of depth at the exterior tackle spots this week. The Vikings’ Week 7 injury situation remains relatively unknown leading up to their matchup with the Cowboys. They were in a bye last week. And the Week 7 injury report has yet to be released, but should come out Wednesday.

The Vikings also may just want to fill an available practice squad spot. At tackle, the Vikings currently have Brian O’Neill on the right side. Then, the team opted to replace LT Rashod Hill with 2021 first-round pick Christian Darrisaw in Week 6. Darrisaw played pretty well. Vikings fans may see more of the rookie during the rest of 2021.