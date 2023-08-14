Vikings sign T Chim Okorafor

The Vikings said hello to one tackle and farewell to another on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Chim Okorafor to their 90-man roster. Jacky Chen was waived in a corresponding move.

Okorafor signed with the Eagles this spring after going undrafted out of Benedictine College, but was waived last week. Okorafor was an NAIA All-American at the Kansas school.

Chen was also undrafted this year and signed with the Vikings during the offseason. He played three special teams snaps in the team's preseason opener last Thursday night.

The Vikings are set to start Christian Darrisaw at left tackle and Brian O'Neill at right tackle this season. Okorafor will compete for a reserve role in Minnesota with Vederian Lowe, Oli Udoh, Jarrid Williams, and Christian DiLauro.