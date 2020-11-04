Vikings sign SS Dallin Leavitt off Raiders practice squad

While the Raiders haven’t been acquiring any players at or around the trade deadline, they’ve now seen one of their own players get snatched away. Wednesday the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Dallin Leavitt off of their practice squad according to his agent.

Leavitt was in his third season with the Raiders. The former undrafted free agent out of Utah State appeared in 18 games for the team, mostly on special teams.

This season, Leavitt made the team out of camp but was waived without appearing in a game and placed on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for week seven against the Buccaneers and returned to the practice squad immediately after.

Leavitt’s no longer appears on the team’s practice squad roster with no corresponding addition yet announced.

