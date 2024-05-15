Vikings sign sixth-round OL Walter Rouse

As the NFL offseason continues to kick into high gear with rookie minicamps, teams around the league are also continuing to get their NFL draft classes under contract. That includes the Minnesota Vikings, who just announced they’ve come to terms with another member of their rookie class— sixth-round offensive lineman Walter Rouse.

The #Vikings announced they’ve signed sixth-round pick Walter Rouse, the tackle they drafted from Oklahoma. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) May 14, 2024

Rouse was the Vikings’ first of two picks in the sixth round, coming off the board to Minnesota at No. 177. Rouse figures to provide the Vikings with much-needed depth along the offensive line. He played tackle for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023 after transferring from Stanford following four seasons with the Cardinal.

Rouse comes in as the likely primary backup for starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, as Rouse was a primary left tackle at both Oklahoma and Stanford. However, he’ll likely be battling with UDFAs Doug Nester and Spencer Rolland for a roster spot.

With the signing of Rouse, the Vikings are down to just three members of the 2024 NFL draft class left unsigned: first-round picks J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner and fourth-rounder Khyree Jackson.

