Quarterback Nate Stanley became the first member of the Vikings 2020 draft class to sign a contract.

The Vikings made the announcement of their deal with Stanley on Monday. The seventh-round pick was the 13th of 15 Vikings selections in this year’s draft.

Stanley was a three-year starter at Iowa and ranks second on the school’s all-time lists in passing yards and touchdowns. He closed out his collegiate by going 18-of-27 for 213 yards and two touchdowns in a Holiday Bowl win over USC.

Kirk Cousins is back as the Vikings’ starting quarterback. Sean Mannion backed him up last season and remains on the depth chart with 2019 undrafted free agent signing Jake Browning.

Vikings sign seventh-rounder Nate Stanley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk